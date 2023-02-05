Spire Wealth Management Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $103.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

