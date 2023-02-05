Spire Wealth Management Has $39,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Newmont by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

