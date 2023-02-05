Spire Wealth Management Has $41,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.30 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

