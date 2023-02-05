Spire Wealth Management Has $42,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CM opened at $46.09 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.