Spire Wealth Management Has $43,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $769,969 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

