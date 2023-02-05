Spire Wealth Management Has $44,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $54.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $60.78.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

