Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.3 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

