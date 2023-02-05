Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,860,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $91.08 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

