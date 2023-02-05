Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,422 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 193,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $53,839,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

