Spire Wealth Management Sells 201 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 334.6% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.23. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

