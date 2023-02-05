Spire Wealth Management Sells 28,186 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,186 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.02 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

