Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,920 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PGX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

