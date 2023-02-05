Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,054 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 76.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 161.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,199 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Cameco Trading Down 2.5 %

Cameco Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.