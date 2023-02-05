Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,586 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.