Spire Wealth Management Sells 735 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
LAC opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $40.39.
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
