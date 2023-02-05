Spire Wealth Management Sells 862 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.