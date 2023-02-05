Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.00-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

