Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

