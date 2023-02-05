State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 147 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $375.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $486.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

