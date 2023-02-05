State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,584 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.