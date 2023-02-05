State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,763 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,014,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,059,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,930 shares of company stock valued at $35,301,136. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of MPWR opened at $456.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

