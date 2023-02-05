State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 703 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $26,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:KKR opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

