State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $26,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,843,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,560,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $106.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

