State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

