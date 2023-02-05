State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Entergy worth $24,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Stock Down 2.2 %

ETR opened at $108.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.63. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.