State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 102.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,721,000 after acquiring an additional 166,295 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 154,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $323.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.41. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

