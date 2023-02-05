State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.06 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of PG&E worth $22,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

