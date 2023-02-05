State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.89 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $23,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IFF opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $143.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.