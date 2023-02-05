State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $24,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI opened at $34.51 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.