State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.54 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $25,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

