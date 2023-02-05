State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.28 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 920,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 283,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,193,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 594,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 96,142 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.2 %

WY stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

