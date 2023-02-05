State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.22 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.61 and its 200 day moving average is $206.86. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

