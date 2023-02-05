State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

