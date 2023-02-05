State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $27,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AWK opened at $156.61 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

