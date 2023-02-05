State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $21,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

