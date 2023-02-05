State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $26,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.40. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

