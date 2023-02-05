State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

