State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,508,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $67,859,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

