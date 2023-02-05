State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $25,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

