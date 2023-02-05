State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

