State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $25,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after acquiring an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,636,000 after acquiring an additional 413,987 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.