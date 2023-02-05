State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of ANSYS worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,172,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $275.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.78 and a 200-day moving average of $246.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $342.77.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.