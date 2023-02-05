State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,265 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,104,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $160,294,000 after buying an additional 268,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,219,000 after buying an additional 308,364 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

