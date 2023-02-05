State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,285 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $4,850,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $289.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $294.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.65 and its 200-day moving average is $251.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.