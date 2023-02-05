State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 297 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $168.29 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $165.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

