State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 41,209 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $337,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 427,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 81,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

