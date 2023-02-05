State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 971 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 99.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

