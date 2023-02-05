State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $27,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 408.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in DTE Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of DTE opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

