STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.68 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. STP has a total market capitalization of $84.68 million and $9.41 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019311 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00223861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04576716 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $9,767,414.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.