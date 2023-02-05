Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period.

RHS stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

